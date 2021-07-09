Cancel
Glendale, UT

Jump on Glendale’s rainy forecast today

Glendale Voice
Glendale Voice
 10 days ago

(GLENDALE, UT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Glendale Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glendale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0arziCnH00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 67 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glendale Voice

Glendale Voice

Glendale, UT
With Glendale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Glendale, UT
#Ut#Nws
