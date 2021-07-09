Arthur Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARTHUR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny then slight chance of t-storms during the day; while t-storms likely overnight
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0