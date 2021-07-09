Onslow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ONSLOW, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
