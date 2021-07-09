Onslow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ONSLOW, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 73 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.