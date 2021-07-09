Daily Weather Forecast For Coin

COIN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 16 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 78 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 16 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.