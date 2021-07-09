Mooreton Daily Weather Forecast
MOORETON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, July 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
