Mooreton Daily Weather Forecast

MOORETON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Saturday, July 10 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.