New Leipzig Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW LEIPZIG, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0