Weather Forecast For Buckland

BUCKLAND, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 53 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 45 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



