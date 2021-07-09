Weather Forecast For Buckland
BUCKLAND, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
