Daily Weather Forecast For Marshall
MARSHALL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Light rain during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 53 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0