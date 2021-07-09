Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Index, WA

Weather Forecast For Index

Posted by 
Index Daily
Index Daily
 10 days ago

INDEX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0arzhtLN00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Index Daily

Index Daily

Index, WA
6
Followers
128
Post
388
Views
ABOUT

With Index Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Index, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61. The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has risen to 61, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. "The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it's important...

Comments / 0

Community Policy