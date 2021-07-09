Weather Forecast For Petrolia
PETROLIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
