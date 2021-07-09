Winnett Daily Weather Forecast
WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 90 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0