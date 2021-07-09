Daily Weather Forecast For Michigan
MICHIGAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0