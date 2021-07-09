Weather Forecast For Elida
ELIDA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
