Grand Marais, MI

Sun forecast for Grand Marais — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Grand Marais News Alert
 10 days ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MI) A sunny Friday is here for Grand Marais, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Marais:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0arzhcaG00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Marais, MI
With Grand Marais News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

