Vaughn Weather Forecast
VAUGHN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
