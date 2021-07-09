Cancel
Sharon Grove, KY

Friday rain in Sharon Grove: Ideas to make the most of it

Sharon Grove Today
Sharon Grove Today
 10 days ago

(SHARON GROVE, KY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Sharon Grove Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sharon Grove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0arzhVM300

  • Friday, July 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

