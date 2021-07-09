Cancel
Supai, AZ

Take advantage of Friday sun in Supai

Supai Digest
Supai Digest
 10 days ago

(SUPAI, AZ) A sunny Friday is here for Supai, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Supai:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0arzhShs00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 105 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Supai Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

