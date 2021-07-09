Cancel
Wakita, OK

Sun forecast for Wakita — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Wakita Today
 10 days ago

(WAKITA, OK) A sunny Friday is here for Wakita, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wakita:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0arzhQwQ00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wakita Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

