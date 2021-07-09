Weather Forecast For Dell City

DELL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 67 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 70 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 67 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Monday, July 12 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 68 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



