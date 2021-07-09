Weather Forecast For Dell City
DELL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Monday, July 12
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
