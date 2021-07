More than 1 million Pennsylvanians are overdue for their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, an analysis by The Morning Call found. The Morning Call’s analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data found that as of Sunday nearly 63%, about 1.07 million, of those who have gotten their first shot but not their second, were beyond the maximum 42-day window. Additionally, the Morning Call’s analysis found that Pennsylvania had a higher rate of overdue people than New York at 42%, New Jersey at 38% and Maryland at 10%.