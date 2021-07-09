San Simeon Weather Forecast

SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 69 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Patchy Fog High 71 °F, low 57 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.