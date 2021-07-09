Cancel
Mental Health

Billie Eilish reveals how therapy helps her songwriting

By Celebretainment
Marietta Daily Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has revealed how therapy helps her creative process. The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker sees a therapist "once a week", and she has encouraged everyone to do the same as she discussed the benefits of opening up to someone. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: "I...

Zane Lowe
Billie Eilish
#Songwriting#Apple Music 1
People

Billie Eilish Laughs Off TikTok Critics Who Claim She's in a 'Flop Era': 'Eat My Dust'

Billie Eilish is dismissing her detractors. In a recent TikTok post set to her song "NDA," the 19-year-old artist shared a video of herself smiling and rolling her eyes with text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.
Billie Eilish shares “NDA” video

Billie Eilish has shared a video for new song "NDA." the visual, which can be seen above, was directed by Eilish and features 25 professional stunt drivers speeding around her as she sings. "NDA" is taken from Eilish's forthcoming album, Happier Than Ever. This year Eilish has released the singles...
Inside the July/August 'Rolling Stone' Cover Shoot With Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Cover Rolling Stone: Here’s How to Buy the Collector’s Edition Photo Zine and Print. “I feel like there’s an intimacy to [the photos],” photographer Yana Yatsuk says. “It’s a little more real to me, a little less perfect. It feels like a boyfriend would have shot it.”. Yatsuk,...
Love is a Two-Way Street in Billie Eilish’s NDA Music Video

In contrast to Billie Eilish’s last single off of her upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever, Eilish’s latest track, “NDA,” constitutes a return to the darker, brooding, albeit still blonde, Billie. “I bought a secret house when I was seventeen/Haven’t had a party since I got the keys,” Eilish sings on the thumping, sparse track. “Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn’t stay/On his way out I made him sign an NDA.” The music video, which was shot in one take and directed by Eilish herself, features the singer walking down the middle of a desert highway at night as cars whizz past. Eilish revealed to Apple Music that the initial concept for the music video was completely different, but complications led to the original idea getting scrapped. “Things couldn’t happen, I didn’t have time, and blah, blah, blah,” Eilish explained. “And I figured it out. It’s definitely one of the coolest videos I’ve ever made in my life, and I directed it.”
The Real Meaning Behind Billie Eilish's 'NDA'

It's safe to say fans are impressed with Billie Eilish's self-directed video for "NDA," which features her standing on a road at night as cars whizzing past. The star — who is still blonde — looms long in the darkness, her voice piercing the night like light. The haunting video premiered on July 9 and the song is a track on Eilish's second record, titled "Happier Than Ever." The singer has also released three other tracks ahead of the album release on July 30.
Granger Smith Reveals How Therapy Helped Him & His Wife After Losing Son

Granger Smith and his wife Amber had some healing to do after losing their son, River, in a drowning accident in 2019. In the country singer's latest Instagram post, he detailed how therapy helped the couple grieve and find healing. "In 2019, Amber and I went to therapy for losing our son, River. The facility was way out in the middle of nowhere Tennessee called 'OnSite,'" he captioned a photo of him surrounded by trees. "As an exercise, my counselor Marc asked me to go out deep into the woods and write down a conversation with a big tree that I picked. The tree would symbolize what I wanted to be: strong, steady, protecting the saplings but still bending and moving and contributing to the forrest by constantly shedding leaves each new season and even after death."
Billie Eilish 'ashamed' of past actions

Billie Eilish is “ashamed” of her past actions. The 19-year-old singer was recently embroiled in controversy after a clip from her early teens showed her listening to Tyler the Creator's 2011 hit 'Fish' and mouthing a racist slur, as well as using a “gibberish” accent and she admitted she’s “incredibly embarrassed” about her previous behaviour, though she insisted she’s no different to anyone else when it comes to regretting the past.
Billie Eilish Has A Message For The Fans Saying It's Her Flop Era

As Billie Eilish gets ready to release her next album Happier Than Ever, the 19-year-old No Time To Die singer has been dealing with some public pushback. In anticipation for the release, Eilish has dyed her hair platinum blonde, posed for a corset magazine shoot to promote body positivity and had to apologize for mouthing a racial slur in a video from her preteen years. What now? Well, apparently some of her fans are calling her recent music her “flop era.”
Billie Eilish reacts to fan criticism of her permissiveness: “Can I go”

Billie Eilish’s fans criticize her for permissive images: This is how the singer reacts. Every time Billie Eilish shares something on her Instagram account with her 87.6 million subscribers, she can expect the post to get a flood of likes and more reactions within seconds. This year, the singer already broke some like records on the image platform. However, the comments of the fans are not always as benevolent as an Insta heart. All too often, the Grammy Award winner is confronted with superficial criticism.
Billie Eilish opens up about the downside of fame in creepy new single “NDA”

Billie Eilish dropped her dark and moody new single “NDA” Friday, the fifth song off of her highly anticipated album Happier Than Ever. Eilish, 19, doesn’t mince words about her thoughts regarding her diminishing privacy and, in the accompanying music video, uses chaotic imagery of cars racing up and down a roadway to symbolize her distress.
Billie Eilish Addresses Her Shame Over Past Racial Slurs Revealed in Resurfaced Video

Billie Eilish addresses her embarrassment over some of her past videos where she was seen using racial slurs. She opens up about the shame she feels over her regretful choice of words for Vogue Australia. "It's really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]. It's so weird," the "Bad Guy" singer said of the incident. "The internet brings up things from everybody's past and I'm like: 'Don't you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?'"
Billie Eilish Reveals New Single And Music Video

Billie Eilish revealed that her next single will be “NDA.” Along with an image of her face, she posted that it will be released on Friday, July 9. A new video will be released as well. In June, she released “Lost Cause,” which peaked at #27 on Billboard Hot 100.

