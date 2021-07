Facebook already has a social network, a virtual company, and digital payment system, and now it’s adding real estate developer to its list of functions. The company plans to build an entire town called Willow Park near its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, plans that could be approved as early as this summer.The project, between the social networking giant and Oakland-based Signature Development Group, would include 1,729 apartments, a supermarket, a pharmacy, retail, as well as 1.25 million square feet of new Facebook office space housing roughly 7,000 employees.Willow Park would also feature a number of architectural highlights, according to...