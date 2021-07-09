Cancel
Lake George, CO

A rainy Friday in Lake George — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Lake George Bulletin
 10 days ago

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lake George Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake George:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0arzgkXR00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lake George Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

