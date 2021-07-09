Austin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AUSTIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
