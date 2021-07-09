Cancel
Austin, NV

Austin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Austin News Beat
 10 days ago

AUSTIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0arzgilz00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

