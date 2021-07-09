Butte Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUTTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of t-storms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
