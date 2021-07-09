Fast Growing Trees Completes Acquisition of the Planting Tree
Fast Growing Trees, a portfolio company of Summit Park, is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Planting Tree, an e-commerce direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) provider of trees, shrubs, grasses, and perennials to customers located across the continental United States. Since its founding in 2014, The Planting Tree has developed a strong brand and a loyal customer base due to its broad assortment of high-quality products and rapid fulfillment capabilities.aithority.com
