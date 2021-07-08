Cancel
17 COVID-19 Cases Linked to 2021 Country Jam Colorado Festival

By Billy Dukes
Thirteen festival-goers and four staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending Country Jam in Mack, Colo., last month. The area was a hotspot for the Delta variant of the virus prior to the festival, and officials worry the three-day event could have accelerated the spread. A list of...

