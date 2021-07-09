Bly Weather Forecast

BLY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Smoke High 98 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Saturday, July 10 Smoke High 100 °F, low 54 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Areas of smoke during the day; while clear overnight High 101 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 99 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.