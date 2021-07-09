Daily Weather Forecast For Kake

KAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Light Rain High 57 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Light rain likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 58 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



