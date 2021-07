My fellow Americans: today I bring you sad news. The food shortages that have plagued our fair nation in the wake of COVID, leading to barren store shelves, epic fights over yeast and flour, and astronomically-priced pastrami have now hit our beloved Taco Bell. Yes, it’s true: even as the Bell touts the return of Nacho Fries and the debut of not one but two new flatbread tacos, customers report that the chain is running short of beef, chicken, tortillas, and just about every other essential ingredient to the Taco Bell experience, even hot sauce.