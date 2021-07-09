Cancel
Shishmaref Digest

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

 10 days ago

(SHISHMAREF, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Shishmaref Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shishmaref:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfDZN_0arzg3rZ00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 51 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shishmaref, AK
