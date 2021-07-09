Cancel
Kotlik, AK

Friday set for rain in Kotlik — 3 ways to make the most of it

Kotlik News Beat
 10 days ago

(KOTLIK, AK) Friday is set to be rainy in Kotlik, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kotlik:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0arzfbd700

  • Friday, July 9

    Light rain then areas of fog during the day; while areas of fog overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kotlik, AK
With Kotlik News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

