Philadelphia detectives investigated a threatening letter that was sent to the Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia. According to police, the anonymous typed letter was dated June 30 and was sent to the organization via U.S. mail. According to authorities, the author claimed in the letter that constant fireworks set off at Mifflin Square Park in South Philly’s Whitman neighborhood were affecting the sleep and mental health of the author, who claimed to be a former military member. The author also infers that if the fireworks continued, the author would cause harm to responsible parties by utilizing weapons that the author had available, police said.