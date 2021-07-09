Weather Forecast For Fort Yukon

FORT YUKON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.