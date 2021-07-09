Leopold Daily Weather Forecast
LEOPOLD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
