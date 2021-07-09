New Market Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW MARKET, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
