Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, SD

Friday rain in Buffalo: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Buffalo Bulletin
Buffalo Bulletin
 10 days ago

(BUFFALO, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Buffalo Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buffalo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0arzfJw900

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Buffalo Bulletin

Buffalo Bulletin

Buffalo, SD
7
Followers
80
Post
37
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy