Gatewood Daily Weather Forecast
GATEWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
