Savoonga Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAVOONGA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Areas Of Fog
- High 48 °F, low 41 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Areas Of Fog
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
