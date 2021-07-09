Cancel
Savoonga Voice

Savoonga Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Savoonga Voice
Savoonga Voice
 10 days ago

SAVOONGA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0arzfHAh00

  • Friday, July 9

    Areas Of Fog

    • High 48 °F, low 41 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Areas Of Fog

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Savoonga Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

