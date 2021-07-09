Briggsdale Daily Weather Forecast

BRIGGSDALE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, July 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 31 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



