Searchlight Daily Weather Forecast
SEARCHLIGHT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 107 °F, low 88 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 109 °F, low 88 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 87 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 85 °F
- Light wind
