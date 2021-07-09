Searchlight Daily Weather Forecast

SEARCHLIGHT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 107 °F, low 88 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 109 °F, low 88 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 107 °F, low 87 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 105 °F, low 85 °F Light wind



