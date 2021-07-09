Rainy forecast for Wilsons? Jump on it!

(WILSONS, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wilsons Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wilsons:

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.