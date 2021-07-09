Cancel
Unalakleet News Beat

Weather Forecast For Unalakleet

Posted by 
 10 days ago

UNALAKLEET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0arzfAzc00

  • Friday, July 9

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 42 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Unalakleet News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

