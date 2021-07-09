Weather Forecast For Unalakleet
UNALAKLEET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 48 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0