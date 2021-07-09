4-Day Weather Forecast For Presho
PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
