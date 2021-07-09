4-Day Weather Forecast For Presho

PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 22 mph



