Daily Weather Forecast For La Barge

LA BARGE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 31 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 53 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.