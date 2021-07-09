Baggs Daily Weather Forecast
BAGGS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
