Daily Weather Forecast For Baker

BAKER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 118 °F, low 90 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 119 °F, low 90 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 119 °F, low 90 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 117 °F, low 90 °F Light wind



