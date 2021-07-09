Hoonah Weather Forecast

HOONAH, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of Light Rain High 60 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Light Rain High 60 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Light rain likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 63 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



