Hoonah Weather Forecast
HOONAH, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of Light Rain
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Light Rain
- High 60 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Light rain likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0