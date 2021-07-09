Weather Forecast For Dateland

DATELAND, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 112 °F, low 90 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 114 °F, low 88 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 110 °F, low 86 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 109 °F, low 86 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.